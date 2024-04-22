Skip to main content

How to freeze a memory: putting worms on ice stops them forgetting

The model organism Caenorhabditis elegans is quick to forget a notable odour — unless it is chilled or given lithium.
Roundworms have short memories, forgetting new information just two to three hours after learning it. But put them on ice and they don’t forget — until they are returned to room temperature, a study finds1.

Nature 629, 20 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01130-4

References

  1. Landschaft Berliner, D. L. et al. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.04.03.587909 (2024).

