Iran frees scientists who studied big cats in surprise move

Six-year ordeal for researchers studying Asiatic cheetah and Persian leopard ends in prisoner amnesty.
  1. Michele Catanzaro
Four members of a conservation group focused on big cats who were jailed in Iran six years ago were pardoned on 7 April as part of a mass amnesty of prisoners ahead of Eid holidays at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

