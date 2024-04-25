Skip to main content

NATO is boosting AI and climate research as scientific diplomacy remains on ice

As the military alliance created to counter the Soviet Union expands, it is prioritizing studies on how climate change affects security, cyberattacks and election interference.
  1. Natasha Gilbert

    1. Natasha Gilbert is a freelance writer in Washington, DC.

Science has been essential to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the political and military alliance founded 75 years ago this month. The 32-country alliance is admitting more members as it faces evolving geopolitical and military threats. The organization’s scientific work focuses largely on defence and civil-security projects that, for instance, investigate how climate change is affecting war, how emerging technologies could enhance soldiers’ performance and how to reduce discrimination and intolerance among military personnel. “The role of science and technology for NATO is likely to grow significantly over the next two decades,” predicts Simona Soare, a defence-technologies researcher at Lancaster University, UK.

Nature 629, 18-19 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01052-1

Subjects

