Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

  • RESEARCH HIGHLIGHT

Bitter taste receptors are even older than scientists thought

Discovery in sharks suggests that these sensory receptors date back to some 450 million years ago.
Low angle view of hammerhead shark swimming in the ocean.

Along with fearsome teeth, the mouths of hammerhead sharks have receptors that equip the animals to sense bitter tastes. Credit: Getty

The receptors that allow people to perceive the bitter taste of drinks such as hoppy beer and coffee were already present in some fishes 450 million years ago, researchers have found1.

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Nature 628, 477 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-01031-6

References

  1. Itoigawa, A., Toda, Y., Kuraku, S. & Ishimaru, Y. Curr. Biol. 34, R271–R272 (2024).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

Download references

Subjects

Latest on:

Nature Careers

Jobs

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing

Search

Advanced search

Quick links