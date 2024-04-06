Skip to main content

Exclusive: official investigation reveals how superconductivity physicist faked blockbuster results

The confidential 124-page report from the University of Rochester, disclosed in a lawsuit, details the extent of Ranga Dias’s scientific misconduct.
  1. Dan Garisto
Ranga Dias standing in front of a blackboard.

Physicist Ranga Dias was once a rising star in the field of superconductivity research. Credit: Lauren Petracca/New York Times/Redux/eyevine

Ranga Dias, the physicist at the centre of the room-temperature superconductivity scandal, committed data fabrication, falsification and plagiarism, according to an investigation commissioned by his university. Nature’s news team discovered the bombshell investigation report in court documents.

Nature 628, 481-483 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-00976-y

The author of this story is related to Robert Garisto, the chief editor of PRL. The two have had no contact about this story.

Supplementary Information

  1. University of Rochester investigation report

