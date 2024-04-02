Skip to main content

Don’t dismiss carbon credits that aim to avoid future emissions

  1. Edward Mitchard

    1. Space Intelligence, Edinburgh, UK.

  2. Peter Ellis

    1. The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, Virginia.

  3. Susan Cook Patton

    1. The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, Virginia.

  4. Roselyn Fosuah Adjei

    1. Ghana Forestry Commission, Accra, Ghana.

Boyd et al. argue that carbon offsets for hard-to-abate emissions should prioritize removing greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, from the atmosphere over avoiding emissions. The authors suggest that avoided emissions “do little to lower CO2 levels in the air” (P. W. Boyd et al. Nature 620, 947–949; 2023). We disagree.

Nature 628, 36 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-00972-2

Competing Interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

