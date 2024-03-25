Skip to main content

I peer into volcanoes to see when they’ll blow

Mariton Antonia Bornas runs a Filipino volcano research and response organization.
  1. Margaret Simons

    1. Margaret Simons is an Australian journalist based in Melbourne.

Antonia Bornas stands wth sea and a volcano in the background

Mariton Antonia Bornas is chief of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division of PHIVOLCS in Quezon City. Credit: Dave Tacon for Nature

“In this picture from last October, I am standing at a monitoring station run by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), overlooking Taal volcano. Taal erupted in January 2020, and continues to expel lots of sulfur dioxide and volcanic smog.

Nature 627, 928 (2024)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-024-00896-x

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

