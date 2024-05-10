Skip to main content

A jawless-fish genome untangles the history of vertebrate genome multiplications

Clarifying how genome duplication and triplication events shaped early vertebrate genomes has presented a challenge in evolutionary biology. The genome of the jawless hagfish provides a missing piece of this puzzle.

This is a summary of: Marlétaz, F. et al. The hagfish genome and the evolution of vertebrates. Nature 627, 811–820 (2024).

