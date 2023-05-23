Skip to main content

Global south’s bold carbon dioxide removal projects

  1. Soheil Shayegh

    1. RFF-CMCC European Institute on Economics and the Environment, Milan, Italy.

    View author publications

Focusing on mitigating carbon emissions over safe and regulated carbon dioxide removal (CDR; see D. T. Ho Nature 616, 9; 2023) risks undermining inclusiveness in the quest for climate-change solutions. Developing countries with low carbon footprints are crucial contributors to CDR.

Nature 617, 676 (2023)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-023-01695-6

Competing Interests

The author declares no competing interests.

