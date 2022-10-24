As a postdoctoral researcher, I helped to make drinking water safe in Dhaka between 2012 and 2015. I realized that automated disinfection at the tap would be the best way to sterilize water in communities where there are many diseases circulating, and where there is no access to clean water or sanitation tools. But at the time, most technologies for treating water needed a reliable source of electricity and a constant water supply. And low-income communities tend to lack access to both of those.

A treatment plant that distributes drinking water through a piped system isn’t effective in many communities, because their systems supply water intermittently through unpressurized and leaky pipes. Contaminants can get in through these leaks. Other technologies for purifying water are typically designed for home use.

So, since 2013, my team and I have been working to develop a device that purifies water at the tap, or where water enters a building. In this picture, at a hospital in Busia, Kenya, I’m testing the residue of chlorine added to our device, which we have dubbed the Venturi.

The Venturi automatically dispenses liquid chlorine at the point where users collect water, which is usually a tap connected to a piped system or storage tank. It requires no electricity or moving parts.

We’ve tested the Venturi in labs and at field sites in Bangladesh and Kenya, including at community water taps, hospitals and health clinics. So far, we’ve sold the device to businesses that sell water to customers in and around Kisumu, Kenya.

We also want to test this technology’s health benefits in specific settings. We’ve partnered with CARE, an international humanitarian-aid organization, to find out whether the Venturi can work reliably in hospitals and clinics in western Kenya, and to determine its real-life impact there.