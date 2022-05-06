Skip to main content

The ocean is losing its memory

As global temperatures rise, the uppermost layer of the ocean is less likely to have hot and cold spots that return yearly.
Aerial photography of the blue and white waves of the ocean.

Even the ocean has a ‘memory’, but it is being eroded by climate change. Credit: Zhihong Zhuo/Getty

Global warming means that the world’s oceans are becoming less predictable1.

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-01246-5

  1. Shi, H. et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabm3468 (2022).

