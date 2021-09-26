Skip to main content

The oil-field ‘fugitive’ that can slip into the water supply

Methane gas that steals away from leaky fossil-fuel wells can hide underground and taint groundwater.
A natural-gas wellhead in northern British Columbia, Canada. Such wells can leak methane into the environment. Credit: Aaron Black/Getty

Some of the natural gas that leaks from oil and gas wells can stay trapped underground, where it dissolves in groundwater and can affect water quality1.

Nature 597, 597 (2021)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-02550-2

