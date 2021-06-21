Skip to main content

Men fill a cooler with water at a heat relief station in Phoenix, Arizona

In places like Arizona, heat-relief stations are set up to help keep people hydrated during periods of extreme heat. Credit: Caitlin O’Hara/Getty

Climate sciences

Climate warming leaves the US Southwest high and dry

Humidity on summer days has declined since 1950, threatening water supplies and increasing the risk of wildfires.

It isn’t just getting hotter in the US Southwest — the region’s climate is also getting drier.

As global temperatures rise, the atmosphere should, theoretically, get damper because warmer air can hold more water. But that prediction might not hold true in all locations, particularly arid regions.

Karen McKinnon at the University of California, Los Angeles, and her colleagues studied temperature and humidity measurements gathered in summer in the Southwest between 1950 and 2019. During this period, atmospheric humidity declined, with the biggest drops seen on hot days.

The drier conditions are due to a drop in the amount of moisture in the soil — which can evaporate into the air — and the chances of days being both dry and hot increasing over time. That raises the risk of wildfires and of much-needed water evaporating from reservoirs.

Regional officials should prepare for these impacts of lower humidity, the scientists say.

Nature Clim. Change (2021)

Camera-trap image of Dendrohyrax interfluvialis

Some tree hyraxes scream in the night, but the newly identified Dendrohyrax interfluvialis (above, camera-trap image) utters a complex series of squawks, rattles and barks. Credit: J. F. Oates et al./Zool. J. Linn. Soc.

Zoology

A bark in the dark reveals a hidden hyrax

Its neighbours scream, but a new species of tree hyrax — a cousin of the elephant — unleashes a rattling bark.
Plastic and other debris floats underwater in blue water

Plastic detritus from snacks and meals floats in the Red Sea. Marine sampling shows that food waste accounts for nearly 90% of plastic pollution at some locales. Credit: Andrey Nekrasov/Barcroft Media/Getty

Ocean sciences

Humanity’s fast-food habit is filling the ocean with plastic

Food bags, drink bottles and similar items account for the biggest share of plastic waste near the shore.
Conceptual artwork of a pair of entangled quantum particles.

An artist’s impression of ‘entangled’ particles, which share properties even at a distance. Entangled photons can be used to help secure a multi-party video meeting. Credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library

Quantum information

Quantum keys dial up tamper-proof conference calls

A new experiment efficiently distributes the highly secure keys to four parties instead of the typical two.
Farmers harvest pineapples in a field.

Workers harvest pineapples in Lingao County, China. Less than one-third of the money spent on food eaten at home reaches farmers. Credit: Yuan Chen/VCG/Getty

Economics

Poor harvest: farmers earn a pitiful fraction of the money spent on food

The bulk of consumer food spending around the world ends up in the coffers of distributors, processors and other parties beyond the farm gate.
A woman wearing a protective face mask splashes her hands in a jet of water

A pedestrian seeks relief from searing temperatures in Spain, where a high proportion of heat-related deaths have been linked to climate change. Credit: SALAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Climate change

More than one-third of heat deaths blamed on climate change

Warming resulting from human activities accounts for a high percentage of heat-related deaths, especially in southern Asia and South America.
