Targeted wetland restoration could greatly reduce nitrogen pollution

Figure 1 | Restored wetlands in the South San Francisco Bay Area. Cheng et al.3 report that wetland restoration targeted to the regions of the United States that contribute most to nitrate pollution could have a big effect on environmental water quality.Credit: Getty

Human activities have increased the amounts of reactive nitrogen compounds — forms of nitrogen that can be used by organisms for growth — in the environment. The resulting overabundance of reactive nitrogen has far-reaching consequences for ecosystems, climate, and human health and well-being1. Fertilizers are the largest global source of anthropogenic nitrogen inputs2, and so intensive efforts have been made to reduce nitrogen transport from agricultural land to ground and surface waters, but with mixed results. Writing in Nature, Cheng et al.3 report that sources of river nitrogen pollution in the United States are often spatially separated from existing wetlands (Fig. 1), which can remove nitrate from water, and show that wetland restoration targeted to nitrate sources would yield substantial benefits for downstream water quality.

The beneficial effects of wetlands on water quality are well documented, and wetlands are widely used both in urban and rural settings to remove pollution arising from human activities4. The biogeochemical conditions in wetlands particularly favour the removal of nitrate, which is often the dominant form of nitrogen pollution in water. However, the global area of wetlands has reduced drastically over the past two centuries5,6, and losses continue despite greater protections being established. The need for wetland restoration is clear, but it is difficult to calculate the potential contributions that restorations could make to nitrate removal for large water catchment areas by scaling up the effects of individual wetlands. This is because water-quality outcomes are highly sensitive to the geographical distribution of wetlands relative to that of nitrogen sources7–9.

Cheng et al. tackle this problem by combining an inventory of US wetland distribution with models of nitrogen transport. Their analysis affirms — with much greater precision than was possible in past studies — that remnant and restored wetlands in agricultural areas have a disproportionately large role in mitigating river nitrogen pollution. Without these wetlands, the negative impacts of nitrogen pollution on coastal zones and on many inland waters would be much worse.

The authors then develop scenarios for expanding wetland coverage in the United States, taking into account the large misalignment between current wetland distributions and regions that have high nitrogen levels in water run-off. They estimate that an aggressive strategy that increases wetland area by 10% in agricultural areas that have the highest nitrogen run-off would almost double nitrogen removal by wetlands, compared with current levels. Such a restoration effort would be costly, requiring investments of several billions of US dollars annually to convert a modest amount of productive farmland to wetlands. However, as Cheng et al. discuss, current conservation spending is probably similar in magnitude, and so reprioritizing funds to target nitrogen sources more effectively could help to pay some of the costs. The study makes a compelling case for better use of conservation investments to deal with the stubborn problem of nitrogen pollution.

Many other challenges remain to be addressed before large-scale expansion of wetland restoration could begin. A more comprehensive accounting of the benefits, and of other costs, is needed to fully understand the economic implications of restorations along the lines described by the authors. For example, wetlands provide other important ecosystem services such as sequestering atmospheric carbon, supporting biodiversity, and reducing flooding and stream-bank erosion6. Thus, the benefits of wetland restoration would extend to other ecosystem services.

However, wetland disservices, such as the release of greenhouse gases10, could offset some of these benefits. Continued efforts to reduce the transport of agricultural pollutants that cannot be effectively removed by wetlands, such as phosphorus, will also be necessary. Finally, substantial policy and legal uncertainties regarding US federal rules governing water management on private land11 must be resolved to overcome barriers to conservation efforts. Despite these challenges, Cheng and colleagues’ work describes a way forward to achieve long-standing, but elusive, US policy goals.

The authors point out that the increasing availability of data and modelling tools will create further opportunities to use wetland restorations effectively within individual river catchment areas. For example, the benefits of a downstream wetland might be less if an upstream wetland has already reduced the amount of incoming nitrate; Cheng et al. could not address this effect in depth in their nationwide study, but detailed studies at smaller scales (see refs 9 and 12, for example) could help to further optimize the placement of restored wetlands to maximize the benefits for nitrate removal and other services13.

The costs of large-scale wetland restoration are sure to be a challenge given increased economic pressure on US farming from global competition, trade policies and climate shifts. However, the lack of progress in meeting goals for reducing nitrogen pollution, and the likelihood that such pollution will worsen in a warming world, mean that new approaches are needed. Cheng and colleagues’ findings make a compelling case for a renewed emphasis on wetland restorations in the catchment-scale management of agricultural land. By identifying current mismatches between sources and sinks of nitrogen pollution in the United States, the authors provide a road map for more effectively unleashing the potential of wetland restoration to help solve water-quality problems.