Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is a small freshwater fish that is an extensively studied vertebrate model organism. It can be bred rapidly in large numbers, is amenable to genetics, and has a clear embryo, making it attractive to study vertebrate development, physiology and disease.
Zebrafish as an animal model in epilepsy studies with multichannel EEG recordingsScientific Reports 7, 3100
Endoglin controls blood vessel diameter through endothelial cell shape changes in response to haemodynamic cues
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 653–665
Pdgf signalling guides neural crest contribution to the haematopoietic stem cell specification niche
Damm et al. demonstrate that trunk neural crest cell migration to the dorsal aorta in zebrafish is regulated by platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) signalling and required for haematopoietic stem cell (HSC) specification.Nature Cell Biology 19, 457–467
Friction forces position the neural anlage
Zebrafish neuroectoderm morphogenesis is influenced by the mesoderm germ layer. Smutny et al. now show that friction forces between cells moving in opposite directions, mediated by E-cadherin adhesion, determine the position of the neural anlage.Nature Cell Biology 19, 306–317
Hippo signalling governs cytosolic nucleic acid sensing through YAP/TAZ-mediated TBK1 blockade
Zhang et al. show that YAP and TAZ suppress nucleic acid sensing and antiviral responses by inhibiting the TBK1 kinase. Conversely, Hippo pathway activity inactivates YAP/TAZ to relieve TBK1 suppression and enhance antiviral defence in zebrafish.Nature Cell Biology 19, 362–374
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Hippo interferes with antiviral defences
The Hippo pathway responds to environmental factors including nutrient availability, cell density and substrate stiffness to regulate organ size. This pathway is now shown to also regulate antiviral defence by modulating the TBK1-mediated control of interferon production.Nature Cell Biology 19, 267–269
Development: Marking the transitionNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Biophysics: Biomechanical properties measured in vivoNature Methods 14, 225
Redox regulation: Taking AKTion on HNEs
Differential redox regulation of kinase isoforms serves to provide intricate control of cellular signaling events. In a new study, a single isoform of Akt, Akt3, is shown to be preferentially modified by lipid-derived electrophiles to modulate downstream signaling events in mammalian cells and zebrafish.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 244–245
Haematopoietic stem cells show their true colours
Delineating the behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vivo has thus far proven challenging. Two studies in zebrafish and mouse models now track HSCs in vivo using fate mapping with multicolour approaches to provide further insights into clonal events that regulate blood development, HSC function and differentiation during homeostasis and stress conditions.Nature Cell Biology 19, 10–12