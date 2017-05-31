Zebrafish

Definition

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is a small freshwater fish that is an extensively studied vertebrate model organism. It can be bred rapidly in large numbers, is amenable to genetics, and has a clear embryo, making it attractive to study vertebrate development, physiology and disease.

  • News and Views |

    Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.

    • Victoria L. Bautch
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595

  • News and Views |

    The Hippo pathway responds to environmental factors including nutrient availability, cell density and substrate stiffness to regulate organ size. This pathway is now shown to also regulate antiviral defence by modulating the TBK1-mediated control of interferon production.

    • Natalia Muñoz-Wolf
    •  & Ed C. Lavelle
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 267–269

  • News and Views |

    Differential redox regulation of kinase isoforms serves to provide intricate control of cellular signaling events. In a new study, a single isoform of Akt, Akt3, is shown to be preferentially modified by lipid-derived electrophiles to modulate downstream signaling events in mammalian cells and zebrafish.

    • Eranthie Weerapana
    Nature Chemical Biology 13, 244–245

  • News and Views |

    Delineating the behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vivo has thus far proven challenging. Two studies in zebrafish and mouse models now track HSCs in vivo using fate mapping with multicolour approaches to provide further insights into clonal events that regulate blood development, HSC function and differentiation during homeostasis and stress conditions.

    • Trista E. North
    •  & Wolfram Goessling
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 10–12
