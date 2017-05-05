Wide-field fluorescence microscopy

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Light: Science & Applications 6, e16255
Research | | open
Variability in bacterial flagella re-growth patterns after breakageScientific Reports 7, 1282
Research |
Optogenetic control with a photocleavable protein, PhoCl
A photocleavable protein (PhoCl) that spontaneously dissociates into two fragments after illumination with violet light expands the toolkit for cellular optogenetics.Nature Methods 14, 391–394
Research | | open
Deep-brain imaging via epi-fluorescence Computational Cannula MicroscopyScientific Reports 7, 44791
Research | | open
Dictionary-enhanced imaging cytometryScientific Reports 7, 43148
Research | | open
Quick and inexpensive paraffin-embedding method for dynamic bone formation analysesScientific Reports 7, 42505
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Photon counting microscopy: Improved time resolutionNature Photonics 9, 283
Research Highlights |
Imaging: A multifocal approach to whole-cell super-resolution imagingNature Methods 12, 106
Correspondence |
A simple image correction method for high-throughput microscopyNature Methods 11, 602
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Attention to detail
Computational processing allows sub–diffraction-limit resolution imaging with a standard wide-field microscope.Nature Methods 9, 1049
News and Views |
Imaging: Spot the hotspot
Plasmonic hotspots — nanometre-sized crevices that permit the detection of single molecules — are too small to be imaged with conventional microscopes. They can now be probed using super-resolution fluorescence microscopy. See Letter p.385Nature 469, 307–308