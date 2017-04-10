Whole genome amplification

Definition

Whole genome amplification is a method for generating many copies of an entire genome for downstream applications such as sequencing when starting material is limited.

    As the genetic and phenotypic heterogeneities among cells become more appreciated, there is increasing demand for technologies that facilitate high-throughput and high-efficiency single-cell 'omic' analyses in miniaturized and automated formats. This Review discusses the diverse microfluidic methodologies — with a primary focus on valve-, droplet- and nanowell-based platforms — for characterization of the genomes, epigenomes, transcriptomes and proteomes of single cells, and addresses technical considerations and future opportunities.

    • Sanjay M. Prakadan
    • , Alex K. Shalek
    •  & David A. Weitz
    Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 345–361

    Lineage analyses of multicellular organisms provide key insights into developmental mechanisms and how these developmental trajectories go awry in diverse diseases. This Review discusses the features, technical challenges and latest opportunities of an evolving range of sophisticated genetic techniques for tracking cell lineages in organisms. These strategies include methods for prospective tracking using engineered genetic constructs, as well as retrospective tracking based on naturally occurring somatic mutations.

    • Mollie B. Woodworth
    • , Kelly M. Girskis
    •  & Christopher A. Walsh
    Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 230–244

    Single cell genomic analysis needs DNA amplification with high fidelity and accuracy. Here, the authors devise a novel multiple displacement amplification method called TruePrime that is based in Thermus thermophilus PrimPol and Phi29 DNA polymerase, and demonstrate its utility and accuracy.

    • Ángel J. Picher
    • , Bettina Budeus
    • , Oliver Wafzig
    • , Carola Krüger
    • , Sara García-Gómez
    • , María I. Martínez-Jiménez
    • , Alberto Díaz-Talavera
    • , Daniela Weber
    • , Luis Blanco
    •  & Armin Schneider
    Nature Communications 7, 13296

    This protocol describes how to perform polar body biopsy, artificial activation of human oocytes and SNP genotyping to generate genome-wide maps of female meiotic recombination and chromosome segregation outcomes.

    • Christian S Ottolini
    • , Antonio Capalbo
    • , Louise Newnham
    • , Danilo Cimadomo
    • , Senthilkumar A Natesan
    • , Eva R Hoffmann
    • , Filippo M Ubaldi
    • , Laura Rienzi
    •  & Alan H Handyside
    Nature Protocols 11, 1229–1243
