Whole genome amplification

Scaling by shrinking: empowering single-cell 'omics' with microfluidic devices
As the genetic and phenotypic heterogeneities among cells become more appreciated, there is increasing demand for technologies that facilitate high-throughput and high-efficiency single-cell 'omic' analyses in miniaturized and automated formats. This Review discusses the diverse microfluidic methodologies — with a primary focus on valve-, droplet- and nanowell-based platforms — for characterization of the genomes, epigenomes, transcriptomes and proteomes of single cells, and addresses technical considerations and future opportunities.