Water microbiology
Water microbiology is the scientific discipline that is concerned with the study of all biological aspects of the microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, viruses, fungi, parasites and protozoa) that exist in water. This is also known as marine microbiology, which is a subdiscipline of environmental microbiology.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3133
Reviews |
Zooming in on the phycosphere: the ecological interface for phytoplankton–bacteria relationships
This Review Article discusses the physical, chemical and ecological features of the phycosphere, the microenvironment surrounding individual phytoplankton cells, and its importance during phytoplankton–bacteria interactions in aquatic ecosystems.Nature Microbiology 2, 17065
Reviews |
Microorganisms and ocean global change
This Review Article examines how microorganisms that have key roles in the ocean carbon and nitrogen cycles may respond to anthropogenic changes in the Earth's marine ecosystems.Nature Microbiology 2, 17058
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The interactive microbial ocean
Marine microorganisms inhabit diverse environments and interact over different spatial and temporal scales. To fully understand how these interactions shape genome structures, cellular responses, lifestyles, community ecology and biogeochemical cycles, integration of diverse approaches and data is essential.Nature Microbiology 2, 16255
Research Highlights |
Archaeal biology: Masters of methane
Three new studies investigate the metabolic pathways that anaerobic archaea use to produce hydrocarbons such as methane and butane.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 726–727
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: UCYN-A fixes N2 in the seaNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 665
News and Views |
Biogeochemistry: Mercury methylation on ice
Metagenomic analysis of Antarctic sea-ice and brine reveals the presence of hgcAB-like genes in the microaerophilic marine bacterium Nitrospina. These are similar to ones responsible for mercury methylation in anaerobic microorganisms and provide a plausible mechanism for mercury methylation in oxic marine environments.Nature Microbiology 1, 16165
Comments and Opinion |
Quantifying human impact on Earth's microbiome
The global effect of human activities on Earth's microbiota has not yet been considered. Here, we identify potential trajectories of microbial change, and highlight knowledge gaps that need to be addressed to better understand how microbial communities across the globe will change in the future.Nature Microbiology 1, 16145
Research Highlights |
Marine microbiology: Microbiome 'coral'ations
Two new studies examine the microbiome of coral reefs and highlight the importance of coral-associated beneficial bacteria and of temperate viruses in this ecosystem.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 266