Volcanology is the study of the generation and movement of molten rock on Earth and other planetary bodies, primarily through volcanoes and volcanic eruptions. This encompasses the generation of magma, its geochemistry and movement through the Earth’s crust, the physics of volcanic eruptions and hazards including ash clouds and pyroclastic flows

    The cause of the end-Triassic extinction remains controversial. Here, the authors present U-Pb age data showing that magmatic activity occurred 100 kyr before the earliest known eruptions, which links to changes in climate and biotic records indicating the importance of understanding the intrusive record.

    • J.H.F.L. Davies
    • , A. Marzoli
    • , H. Bertrand
    • , N. Youbi
    • , M. Ernesto
    •  & U. Schaltegger
    Nature Communications 8, 15596

    Earth’s mantle has cooled since the Archaean. Geochemical identification of anomalously hot lavas formed above the Galapagos Plume 89 million years ago, however, implies that a hot mantle reservoir may have persisted for billions of years.

    • Jarek Trela
    • , Esteban Gazel
    • , Alexander V. Sobolev
    • , Lowell Moore
    • , Michael Bizimis
    • , Brian Jicha
    •  & Valentina G. Batanova
    Nature Geoscience 10, 451–456

    Oceanic shield volcanoes flank failures can generate large tsunamis. Here, the authors provide evidence that two tsunamis impacted the coast of Tenerife 170 Ma, the first generated by volcano flank failure and the second following a debris avalanche of the edifice during an on-going ignimbrite-forming eruption.

    • Raphaël Paris
    • , Juan J. Coello Bravo
    • , María E. Martín González
    • , Karim Kelfoun
    •  & François Nauret
    Nature Communications 8, 15246

    Forecasting eruptions at large calderas remains difficult. Here, the authors apply an elastic-brittle failure model to Campi Flegrei to show that successive episodes of unrest lead to a long-term accumulation of stress in the crust, such that conditions may be becoming more favourable to eruption.

    • Christopher R.J. Kilburn
    • , Giuseppe De Natale
    •  & Stefano Carlino
    Nature Communications 8, 15312
