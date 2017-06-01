News and Views |
Volcanology
Volcanology is the study of the generation and movement of molten rock on Earth and other planetary bodies, primarily through volcanoes and volcanic eruptions. This encompasses the generation of magma, its geochemistry and movement through the Earth’s crust, the physics of volcanic eruptions and hazards including ash clouds and pyroclastic flows
Featured
- Nature Geoscience 10, 399
News and Views |
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Lifetime and size of shallow magma bodies controlled by crustal-scale magmatism
Super-eruptions require high magma supply rates. Numerical simulations show that even for volcanoes with low supply rates, the warming influence of magma on the crust prevents solidification, allowing super-eruption volumes of magma to accumulate.Nature Geoscience 10, 446–450
Research | | open
End-Triassic mass extinction started by intrusive CAMP activity
The cause of the end-Triassic extinction remains controversial. Here, the authors present U-Pb age data showing that magmatic activity occurred 100 kyr before the earliest known eruptions, which links to changes in climate and biotic records indicating the importance of understanding the intrusive record.Nature Communications 8, 15596
Research |
The hottest lavas of the Phanerozoic and the survival of deep Archaean reservoirs
Earth’s mantle has cooled since the Archaean. Geochemical identification of anomalously hot lavas formed above the Galapagos Plume 89 million years ago, however, implies that a hot mantle reservoir may have persisted for billions of years.Nature Geoscience 10, 451–456
Research |
Deep and shallow long-period volcanic seismicity linked by fluid-pressure transfer
Shallow volcanic earthquakes can aid eruption forecasts. Analysis of seismicity beneath the Klyuchevskoy volcano group in Russia reveals much deeper magma-induced earthquakes that may serve as an early eruption indicator.Nature Geoscience 10, 442–445
Research | | open
Explosive eruption, flank collapse and megatsunami at Tenerife ca. 170 ka
Oceanic shield volcanoes flank failures can generate large tsunamis. Here, the authors provide evidence that two tsunamis impacted the coast of Tenerife 170 Ma, the first generated by volcano flank failure and the second following a debris avalanche of the edifice during an on-going ignimbrite-forming eruption.Nature Communications 8, 15246
Research | | open
Progressive approach to eruption at Campi Flegrei caldera in southern Italy
Forecasting eruptions at large calderas remains difficult. Here, the authors apply an elastic-brittle failure model to Campi Flegrei to show that successive episodes of unrest lead to a long-term accumulation of stress in the crust, such that conditions may be becoming more favourable to eruption.Nature Communications 8, 15312
News and Comment
News and Views |
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
News and Views |
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.
News and Views |
Volcanology: Vulcan rule beneath the sea
Over 70% of the volcanism on Earth occurs beneath an ocean veil. Now, robotic- and fibre-optic-based technologies are beginning to reveal this deep environment and identify subaqueous volcanoes as rich sources of sulfur, carbon dioxide and life.Nature Geoscience 10, 251–253
News and Views |
Volcanology: Chronicling a medieval eruption
The climatic response to the eruption of the Samalas Volcano in 1257 has been elusive. Medieval archives tell of a spatially variable reaction, with Europe and Japan experiencing severe cold compared to relative warmth in North America.Nature Geoscience 10, 78–79
News |
An expensive dodo, an even more expensive telescope, and a ‘fog rainbow’
November’s sharpest science shots, selected by Nature’s photo team.
News and Views |
Volcanology: Petit spots go big
Mantle enrichment processes were thought to be limited to parts of oceanic plates influenced by plumes and to continental interiors. Analyses of mantle fragments of the Pacific Plate suggest that such enrichment processes may operate everywhere.Nature Geoscience 9, 862–863