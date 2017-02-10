Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease that is characterized by loss of pigmentation caused by death or dysfunction of melanocytes, which are pigment producing cells. Autoimmune processes, oxidative stress, genetic factors and environmental triggers all have been implicated in the pathogenesis of the disease.
Vitiligo is the most common depigmenting disorder globally. Here, the authors explore the interplay of metabolic disturbances, autoimmunity and cellular degeneration that lead to the dysfunction and destruction of melanocytes. Understanding these processes supports the development of more effective therapies.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15011