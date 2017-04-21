Latest Research and Reviews
Bacteria establish an aqueous living space in plants crucial for virulence
A combination of high humidity and bacterial effectors, such as Pseudomonas syringae HopM1, creates an aqueous environment in the apoplast of immunodeficient Arabidopsis thaliana that allows non-pathogenic P. syringae strains to become virulent pathogens.Nature 539, 524–529
Plant cell biology: CRISPR–Cas protection from plant viruses
Transgenic plants expressing viral DNA-targeting components of the CRISPR–Cas genome editing system are immune to geminiviruses.
In the news
Our monthly round up of infectious diseases news, which this month includes the identification of a new virulence gene that is on the rise in MRSA strains in China, studies describing the emergence and probable genetic basis of artemisinin resistance in malaria parasites in Thailand and an update on the controversial H5N1 influenza virus articles.Nature Reviews Microbiology 10, 380
Parasite biology: Immune evasion through silenceNature Reviews Microbiology 11, 509
Bacterial toxins: Exposing the exporter
The discovery of an essential ATP-binding-cassette transporter that is used for the secretion of an entire family of Staphylococcus aureus cytolytic toxins.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 222–223
Bacterial pathogenesis: Sugar-coating Acinetobacter baumannii virulenceNature Reviews Microbiology 10, 523
Fungal Pathogenesis: The advantages of keeping your offspring quiet
Phytophthora sojae evades host immunity by silencing avirulence genes over multiple generations.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 148