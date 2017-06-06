Viral proteins
Viral proteins are proteins generated by a virus. As viruses hijack much of their host's cellular machinery to support their life cycle, they encode very few of their own genes; viral proteins are therefore generally structural components, for the viral envelope and capsid. Non-structural proteins and regulatory or accessory proteins can also be viral proteins.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Portal protein functions akin to a DNA-sensor that couples genome-packaging to icosahedral capsid maturation
Tailed bacteriophages assemble empty precursor capsids known as procapsids that are subsequently filled with viral DNA by a genome-packaging motor. Here the authors present a structure-based analysis that suggests the signal for termination of genome packaging is achieved through a DNA-dependent symmetrization of portal protein.Nature Communications 8, 14310
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Viral evolution: On the origin of capsidsNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 256
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: High-order integrationNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 133
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: Fine tuning HCV replicationNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66
Research Highlights |
Cell receptor for aggressive coronavirus pinpointed
Research Highlights |
Competing for survival
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Viral vista
Looking at the effects of proteins encoded by DNA tumour viruses on the host genome could aid the interpretation of high-throughput sequencing data from cancer samples.Nature Reviews Cancer 12, 582