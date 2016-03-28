Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Software for enhanced video capsule endoscopy: challenges for essential progress
Video capsule endoscopy has revolutionized the diagnostic work-up in the field of small bowel diseases and could be applied to screening the entire gastrointestinal tract. This Review focuses on computational methods that can be implemented in software to enhance video capsule endoscopy procedures in terms of time efficiency and diagnostic performance.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 172–186
Research |
Endoscopy Video ForumThe American Journal of Gastroenterology 110, S684–S693
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Small bowel endoscopy in 2013: The reality and the potential
2013 saw several advances in small bowel endoscopy: new 3D visualization software, increased battery life, side-viewing cameras and higher frame rate. Studies on prokinetics for patient preparation, safety in the elderly, rebleeding after negative capsule endoscopy and defining optimum training requirements for fellows were encouraging. Procedure time and small bowel length evaluated by double-balloon and spiral endoscopy were shown to be comparable.
News |
Endomicroscopy capsule for diagnosing upper GI tract disease
A disposable, tethered endomicroscopy capsule could be used to provide 3D microscopic images of the upper GI tract to help diagnose disease.
Comments and Opinion |
Tethered capsule endomicroscopy
Massachusetts General Hospital researchers have created a tethered, capsule-size endoscope that can generate 3D microstructural images of the upper GI tract. The team used the device to image Barrett's esophagus in patients and has licensed the technology to NinePoint Medical.