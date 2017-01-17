Ventricular tachycardia
Ventricular tachycardia is an abnormally fast heart beat (with three or more consecutive heart beats at least 100 beats per minute) that originates from one of the ventricles in the heart. The condition can lead to ventricular fibrillation and, therefore, sudden cardiac death.
The Effects of Puerarin on Rat Ventricular Myocytes and the Potential MechanismScientific Reports 6, 35475
Ventricular arrhythmias and the His–Purkinje system
The Purkinje system can be a source of arrhythmias and has been shown to trigger ventricular fibrillation. The complexity of the molecular mechanisms of ventricular fibrillation, and the incomplete understanding of Purkinje arrhythmogenicity, make the identification of vulnerable individuals challenging. In this Review, Haissaguerre and colleagues discuss the current knowledge of the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying Purkinje-related arrhythmias, and highlight the current therapeutic options.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 155–166
Mechanism, diagnosis, and treatment of outflow tract tachycardia
Most idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias (including forms of premature ventricular contraction and ventricular tachycardia) originate from the right or left ventricular outflow tracts. In this Review, Lerman summarizes how these arrhythmias are triggered by cAMP-mediated mechanisms, addresses the differential diagnosis between these and other arrhythmias, and discusses optimal treatment strategies, usually involving catheter-based radiofrequency ablation.Nature Reviews Cardiology 12, 597–608
Arrhythmias: Ablation of ventricular tachycardia in ischaemic cardiomyopathyNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 382
Cardiac resuscitation: Antiarrhythmic drugs in out-of-hospital cardiac arrestNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 313
Arrhythmias in 2015: Advances in drug, ablation, and device therapy for cardiac arrhythmias
Cardiac arrhythmias produce considerable morbidity and mortality, and are challenging to treat. Advances reported in 2015 will help to guide physicians in the use of therapeutic approaches ranging from established pharmaceutical agents through ablation of arrhythmic sources to novel uses of implanted devices for life-threatening bradyarrhythmias and tachyarrhythmias.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 67–68
Arrhythmias: Scar dechannelling limits amount of ablation needed to treat VTNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 131