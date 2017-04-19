Ventricular fibrillation

Definition

Ventricular fibrillation is a cardiac arrhythmia in which the muscle in the lower chambers of the heart (the ventricles) contracts irregularly and rapidly. The ventricles quiver and are unable to effectively pump blood out of the heart. The condition occurs as a consequence of uncoordinated electrical impulses and can result in sudden cardiac death.

