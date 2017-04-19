Ventricular fibrillation
Ventricular fibrillation is a cardiac arrhythmia in which the muscle in the lower chambers of the heart (the ventricles) contracts irregularly and rapidly. The ventricles quiver and are unable to effectively pump blood out of the heart. The condition occurs as a consequence of uncoordinated electrical impulses and can result in sudden cardiac death.
Disruption of cardiac cholinergic neurons enhances susceptibility to ventricular arrhythmias
Catheter ablation is a common therapy for atrial fibrillation but disrupts cardiac cholinergic neurons. Here the authors report that cholinergic neurons innervate heart ventricles and show that their ablation leads to increased susceptibility to ventricular arrhythmias in mouse models and in patients.Nature Communications 8, 14155
Decade in review—arrhythmias: Cardiac fibrillation—challenges and evolving solutions
Cardiac rhythm disorders, or 'arrhythmias', are major sources of morbidity and mortality, and have been challenging to treat because classic pharmacological therapies are often ineffective and sometimes dangerous. In the past decade, groundbreaking developments have revolutionized the management of arrhythmias and prepared the groundwork for new advances in the future.Nature Reviews Cardiology 11, 626–627
