Vasodilation

Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 46427
Constitutive smooth muscle tumour necrosis factor regulates microvascular myogenic responsiveness and systemic blood pressure
TNF is typically viewed as an inflammatory mediator. Here the authors identify a non-inflammatory mechanism conserved across species whereby the constitutively expressed smooth muscle cell TNF mediates myogenic signal transduction in skeletal muscle resistance arteries and regulates mean arterial blood pressure.Nature Communications 8, 14805
Endothelia-Targeting Protection by Escin in Decompression Sickness RatsScientific Reports 7, 41288
News and Comment
Hypertension: Mechanosensation by PIEZO1 in blood pressure control
Neurophysiology: Going with the flowNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 400
Exercise is a double-edged sword for endothelial functionHypertension Research 39, 61–63
Clinical trials: Cardiovascular benefits of paricalcitol in chronic kidney diseaseNature Reviews Nephrology 10, 675