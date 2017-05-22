Vasculitis syndromes
Vasculitis sydromes are a group of autoimmune disorders characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels, either primary or secondary to another condition. The different vasculitis syndromes are classified by the size of blood vessel predominantly affected.
Research | | open
Enhancement of Th1/Th17 inflammation by TRIM21 in Behçet’s diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3019
Reviews |
The nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathies
Nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathy (NSVN) is an under-recognized single-organ vasculitis of peripheral nerves. In this Review, Collins and Hadden provide an update on the classification, diagnosis and treatment of NSVN, and propose definitions and an up-to-date differential diagnosis of multifocal neuropathy.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 302–316
Reviews |
Complement in ANCA-associated vasculitis: mechanisms and implications for management
Accumulating evidence indicates that activation of the complement system is crucial for the development of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (AAV). This Review provides an overview of the role of complement activation in AAV, and discusses how targeting this pathway can provide opportunities for treatment.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 359–367
Reviews |
Gastrointestinal aspects of vasculitides
Systemic vasculitides can involve the gastrointestinal tract, hepatic system and pancreas, causing a range of gastrointestinal manifestations. In this Review, the authors summarize the epidemiology, gastrointestinal manifestations and management of systemic vasculitides as well as single-organ vasculitides in the gastrointestinal tract.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 185–194
News and Comment
News and Views |
Vasculitis: A CLEAR argument for targeting complement in ANCA vasculitis
Mechanistic studies have implicated the alternative complement pathway, specifically C5a receptor activation, in the pathogenesis of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. Results from a phase 2 trial suggest that C5a receptor blockade could enable the reduced use or complete withdrawal of steroids from induction protocols.
Comments and Opinion |
The changing face of polyarteritis nodosa and necrotizing vasculitis
Necrotizing vasculitis is a classic lesion of polyarteritis nodosa (PAN) and a number of other disorders. This Perspectives article discusses how the characterization and understanding of PAN and related disorders has developed and enabled more-specific treatments.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 381–386
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Shared genetic risk for Behçet disease and Crohn's diseaseNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 197
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis: Abberrant glycosylation alters MPO antigenicityNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Loss of immunoinhibitory checkpoint implicated in GCANature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 129
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Kawasaki disease is IL-1β-mediatedNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 693