Vasculitis syndromes

Definition

Vasculitis sydromes are a group of autoimmune disorders characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels, either primary or secondary to another condition. The different vasculitis syndromes are classified by the size of blood vessel predominantly affected.

    Nonsystemic vasculitic neuropathy (NSVN) is an under-recognized single-organ vasculitis of peripheral nerves. In this Review, Collins and Hadden provide an update on the classification, diagnosis and treatment of NSVN, and propose definitions and an up-to-date differential diagnosis of multifocal neuropathy.

    • Michael P. Collins
    •  & Robert D. Hadden
    Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 302–316

  • Reviews |

    Accumulating evidence indicates that activation of the complement system is crucial for the development of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (AAV). This Review provides an overview of the role of complement activation in AAV, and discusses how targeting this pathway can provide opportunities for treatment.

    • Min Chen
    • , David R. W. Jayne
    •  & Ming-Hui Zhao
    Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 359–367

  Research

    Scientific Reports 7, 43953

  • Reviews |

    Systemic vasculitides can involve the gastrointestinal tract, hepatic system and pancreas, causing a range of gastrointestinal manifestations. In this Review, the authors summarize the epidemiology, gastrointestinal manifestations and management of systemic vasculitides as well as single-organ vasculitides in the gastrointestinal tract.

    • Medha Soowamber
    • , Adam V. Weizman
    •  & Christian Pagnoux
    Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 185–194
