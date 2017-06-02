Vascular diseases

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells control the development of atherosclerosis in mice
Type-2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2) affect adipose tissue metabolism and function. Here the authors show that the ILC2 are present in para-aortic adipose tissue and represent a major source of IL-5 and IL-13 required for mounting atheroprotective immunity, which can be altered by high fat diet.Nature Communications 8, 15781
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
Association of increased Treg and Th17 with pathogenesis of moyamoya diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3072
The critical role of SENP1-mediated GATA2 deSUMOylation in promoting endothelial activation in graft arteriosclerosis
A major cause of transplanted organ failure is graft arteriosclerosis. Qiu et al. show that a key protease of post-translational SUMO modification, SENP1, is crucial for graft arteriosclerosis by regulating the activity of GATA2 transcription factor in the endothelium, and promoting endothelial inflammation and alloimmunity.Nature Communications 8, 15426
News and Comment
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Neurological disorders: DAMPening damage after strokeNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 385
Genetics: Smoking reduces genetic protection against CHD
Antiplatelet therapy: New score for predicting bleeding risk after DAPT
The investigators of PRECISE-DAPT devised a five-item score to predict out-of-hospital bleeding risk in patients treated with dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) after coronary stenting. In patients at high risk of bleeding treated with prolonged DAPT, significantly more bleeding events were observed, with no reduction in ischaemic events.
Dyslipidaemia: PCSK9 inhibitors and foamy monocytes in familial hypercholesterolaemia
Accumulation of foam cells — macrophages with intracellular lipid droplets — in arterial walls is a hallmark of atherosclerosis. Bernelot Moens and colleagues report increases in circulating monocytes with intracellular lipid accumulation, associated CCR2 expression, and enhanced monocyte migration in patients with familial hypercholesterolaemia. These changes could be reversed by PCSK9-inhibitor treatment.