Urogenital reproductive disorders
Urogenital reproductive disorders are disorders involving the urogenital and reproductive systems, including reproductive and urinary tract infections, congenital abnormalities, cancers of the urological and reproductive systems and sexual dysfunction.
Research Highlights |
Sexual dysfunction: Beyond the curve-CCH shows promise for Peyronie'sNature Reviews Urology 12, 184
Research Highlights |
Cytokines: [Type] I for the girls
IFNε is expressed constitutively in the female reproductive tract to protect against sexually transmitted infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 219
Research Highlights |
Infection: Treating G. vaginalis biofilms with DNase—a new strategyNature Reviews Urology 10, 188
News and Views |
Cutting SRC-1 down to size in endometriosis
Endometriosis occurs when estrogen-sensitive endometrial cells that are shed to distal sites manage to attach and survive in a foreign, inflammatory environment. A new study reports a unique interaction between a cleaved form of steroid receptor coactivator 1 (SRC-1) and caspase 8 that blocks apoptosis in endometriotic cells, allowing them to survive (pages 1102–1111).Nature Medicine 18, 1016–1018
Research Highlights |
Surgery: Hydraulic erectile implants in female-to-male transsexualsNature Reviews Urology 7, 120