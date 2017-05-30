Urinary tract

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
News and Views |
Heart failure: Macrophages take centre stage in the heart–brain–kidney axis
A new study reports that a heart–brain–kidney network involving renal and cardiac macrophages is required for the adaptive response to cardiac stress. As well as highlighting the importance of inter-organ communication in complex pathological syndromes, the findings raise important questions with implications for the treatment of heart failure.
News and Views |
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
Research Highlights |
Renal physiology: HCO3− reclamation in the renal proximal tubuleNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: Crescentic glomerulonephritis: beyond the immune system
T cells mediate injury in glomerulonephritis but mice devoid of T cells and B cells can also develop this disease. A new study shows that expression of the cytokine receptor common subunit γ and IL-15 in podocytes protects against crescentic glomerulonephritis, independent of B cells, T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 198–200
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264