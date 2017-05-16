Featured
Reviews |
Incontinence in the elderly, 'normal' ageing, or unaddressed pathology?
The risk of urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract (LUT) symptoms increases substantially with advancing age; however, such symptoms can emerge in otherwise healthy individuals. In this Review, the authors describe the changes in LUT physiology that take place during the ageing process, and whether or not these changes arise as a consequence of 'normal', healthy ageing, or unaddressed pathology.
Reviews |
Cell-based secondary prevention of childbirth-induced pelvic floor trauma
A substantial number of women have pelvic floor dysfunction, resulting in urinary and/or faecal incontinence, often many years after vaginal delivery. In this Review, the authors describe the potential of regenerative medicine to repair and regenerate pelvic floor muscles and thus prevent, or ameliorate the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 373–385
Reviews |
Prevalence and treatment of LUTS in patients with Parkinson disease or multiple system atrophy
Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) are common comorbidities in patients with Parkinson disease, or multiple system atrophy, and these can have considerable negative effects on patients' quality of life. In this Review, the authors describe the prevalence, diagnosis and management of LUTS in patients with PD or MSA, including the key differences in LUTS between patients with these disorders, which can, in some patients, enable a differential diagnosis.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 79–89
News and Comment
News and Views |
Incontinence: The dilemma with comparing efficacy of OAB treatments
The comparative efficacy of drugs for the management of overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) remains undefined. A new indirect treatment comparison demonstrates similar efficacy of mirabegron versus several antimuscarinic drugs and onabotulinum toxin A in a number of outcome measures. Head-to-head trials of these agents are still required to optimize the management of patients with OAB.
News and Views |
Incontinence: How do β3-adrenoceptor agonists work in the bladder?
Data from an immunohistochemical study reveal abundant expression of β3-adrenoceptors on cholinergic nerves of the human urinary bladder. This finding suggests that the effects of β3-adrenoceptor agonists on overactive bladder are not mediated simply through direct inhibition of bladder smooth muscle cell excitability, but might involve a more complex mechanism, including an inhibitory effect on cholinergic nerve terminals.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 330–332
Research Highlights |
Incontinence: Optogenetics enables control of micturitionNature Reviews Urology 14, 195
Research Highlights |
Prevention: PFMT reduces the incidence of pelvic-organ-prolapse symptomsNature Reviews Urology 14, 132
Comments and Opinion |
Microbiota in 2016: Associating infection and incontinence with the female urinary microbiota
The discovery and confirmation of the female urinary microbiota in 2012 provided opportunities to improve insight into lower urinary tract disorders in women, including UTI and urgency urinary incontinence. Now, research in 2016 has shown that expanded culture techniques enable improved uropathogen detection and confirm that bacteria detected by culture-independent methods are alive.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 72–74
News and Views |
Incontinence: Treating women with refractory urge urinary incontinence
Onabotulinumtoxin A and sacral neuromodulation are options for treating women with refractory urge urinary incontinence. Both of these treatment options provide symptomatic relief and have advantages and drawbacks. Discussion with patients regarding the risks and benefits of each therapy is critical for informed treatment choice.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 11–12