Urinalysis

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Bladder cancer: Assessing the conundrum of microscopic haematuria
The compliance of physicians to current guidelines for asymptomatic microhaematuria is limited and the evidence supporting asymptomatic microhaematuria as an effective screening tool for the early detection of bladder cancer is weak. Medical or surgical treatment is indicated in 13–35% of patients with asymptomatic microhaematuria, albeit mostly for benign conditions, which are more commonly the cause. The high prevalence of asymptomatic microhaematuria in the general population means that this condition poses a considerable challenge to the health-care system.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 700–701
Research Highlights |
Stones: Gut microbiome is unique in kidney stone diseaseNature Reviews Urology 13, 368
News |
Brain cells made from urine
Human excreta could be a powerful source of cells to study disease, bypassing some of the problems of using stem cells.
News |
Urine predicts prostate cancer risk
Test could reduce unnecessary needle biopsies.
News and Views |
Prostatitis: Predictive value of post-massage urine leukocyte count for AIP
An article in The Journal of Urology addresses a frustrating feature of PSA-based prostate cancer screening, namely the fact that PSA is a fairly nonspecific marker for cancer. The authors provide a potential diagnostic test for the most common non-cancer diagnosis on prostate biopsy—asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis (AIP)—and recommend its use as a means of avoiding unnecessary prostate biopsies.Nature Reviews Urology 7, 65–66