Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 6, 38175
Getting out of a tight spot: an overview of ureteroenteric anastomotic strictures
Radical cystectomy and urinary diversion is the gold-standard treatment for muscle-invasive and high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Ureteroenteric anastomotic stricture has a reported prevalence of up to 10%, and such strictures have serious consequences that can lead to loss of kidney function and infectious complications. Here, the authors discuss the pathophysiology, diagnosis, risk factors, and management of ureteroenteric anastomotic strictures and describe ways in which stricture risk can be minimized.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 447–455
Use of ureteral access sheaths in ureteroscopy
The development of the ureteral access sheath (UAS) has enabled substantially greater use of ureteroscopy for minimally invasive management of diseases of the upper urinary tract. Here, the authors describe the advantages and risks associated with the routine use of UAS, and the potential for use of UAS by endourologists for a wider range of applications.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 135–140
Stones: Now the drugs don't work: tamsulosin is ineffective as medical expulsive therapyNature Reviews Urology 12, 357