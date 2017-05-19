Type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (also known as diabetes mellitus) is an autoimmune disease in which immune cells attack and destroy the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The loss of insulin leads to the inability to regulate blood sugar levels. Patients are usually treated by insulin-replacement therapy.
Insulin analogues in type 1 diabetes mellitus: getting better all the time
Insulin treatment has advanced considerably since the discovery of insulin. In this Review, Chantal Mathieu and colleagues discuss the established and novel insulin analogues for the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus and consider future developments.
Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Type 1 diabetes mellitus is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by insulin deficiency due to pancreatic β-cell loss and results in hyperglycaemia. This Primer by Lernmark and colleagues describes this chronic disorder, which requires lifelong insulin administration and affects >500,000 children worldwide.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17016
Gut microbial metabolites limit the frequency of autoimmune T cells and protect against type 1 diabetes
The gut microbiota can influence immune-cell function by the production of short-chain fatty acids. Mackay and colleagues show that diets enriched for acetate and butyrate protect non-obese diabetic mice from insulitis and diabetes progression.Nature Immunology 18, 552–562
Diabetes: Rising incidence of diabetes mellitus in youth in the USA
Diabetes mellitus is one of the largest epidemics the world faces and is now an important public health challenge. The 'SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth' consortium now reports that, between 2002 and 2012, incidence rates of type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus grew among all youth in the USA, more so in ethnic minorities.
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids
Dietary short-chain fatty acids protect against type 1 diabetes
The short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) acetate and butyrate, which are released from specialized diets by gut microbes, protect non-obese diabetic (NOD) mice against insulitis and slow the progression of diabetes.Nature Immunology 18, 484–486
Microbiota: Diet can protect against type 1 diabetes
Microbial metabolites can protect mice from diabetes by decreasing the frequency of autoreactive T cells and promoting the frequency of regulatory T cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 279
Diabetes: Loss of β-cell mass — an acute event before T1DM presentation?
Loss of β-cell mass is posited to occur gradually over a long period of time in preclinical type 1 diabetes mellitus, as the first signs of β-cell autoimmunity generally emerge several years before clinical presentation. This concept has recently been challenged by observations of acute loss of β-cell mass in late-phase preclinical disease.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 253–254
Diabetes: Fasting and β cell regenerationNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 252