Tumour-suppressor proteins
Tumour-suppressor proteins act to alleviate the potential for cancer and tumour formation by modulating cell growth either through negative regulation of the cell cycle or by promoting apoptosis. Mutation or dysregulation of tumour-suppressor proteins can lead to unregulated cell growth and tumour development.
Latest Research and Reviews
Structural analysis of MDM2 RING separates degradation from regulation of p53 transcription activity
MDM2 mutations that prevent E2–ubiquitin binding without altering RING domain structure lead to loss of E3-ligase activity, while the ability to limit p53 transcriptional activity is retained, allowing cells to respond more quickly to cellular stress.
PD-L1 inhibits acute and chronic pain by suppressing nociceptive neuron activity via PD-1
The authors identify programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1), an immunity suppressor produced by cancer cells, as a new pain inhibitor and a neuromodulator. They report that PD-L1 is produced by melanoma and normal neural tissues and that it inhibits acute and chronic pain. Via activation of PD-1, its receptor, PD-L1 decreases the excitability of nociceptive neurons in mouse and human dorsal root ganglia.
News and Comment
Tumour Suppressors: Following the clues of cancer-resistant tissues
Using gene expression analyses of cancer-resistant differentiated muscle cells, Keckesova et al. identify a mitochondrial protein, lactamase β (LACTB), that affects lipid metabolism and can induce differentiation and suppress proliferation of breast cancer cells in vitro and in vivo.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 269
Tumorigenesis: Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
Two papers demonstrate that centrosome amplification can cause cancer in mammals and that a PIDDosome–p53-dependent control mechanism acts to prevent cell proliferation in the presence of extra centrosomes.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 143
Cancer genetics: X-inactivation and cancer incidence
Tumour metabolism: When metabolic and epigenetic states converge
Targeting mutant p53 through the mevalonate pathway
It is well established that mutant forms of the p53 tumour suppressor acquire pro-oncogenic activities. Inhibition of the mevalonate pathway is now shown to promote degradation of select oncogenic mutant p53 proteins, indicating that destabilization of mutant p53 could be a promising therapeutic strategy.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1122–1124