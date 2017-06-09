Tumour biomarkers
Tumour biomarkers is a term used to describe many different potential markers of cancer development and progression. These markers can come in many forms for example, proteins, biochemicals, DNA and RNA and ideally they should be specific to a particular type of cancer and not present in normal tissues or in healthy individuals.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A molecular portrait of microsatellite instability across multiple cancers
Some cancers with DNA mismatch repair deficiency display microsatellite instability. Here the authors analyse twenty three cancer types at the exome and whole-genome level, and identify loci with recurrent microsatellite instability that could be used to identify patients who would benefit from immunotherapy.Nature Communications 8, 15180
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: AZGP1 expression predicts favourable outcomes
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Circulating free DNA as biomarker
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Antagonizing AR: MYC affects transcription
Comments and Opinion |
Tumour microenvironment: informing on minimal residual disease in solid tumours
Patients with resectable solid tumours can harbour minimal residual disease (MRD) after initial treatment, which is a potential source for subsequent metastatic relapse. The interaction between disseminated tumour cells (DTCs) and the new microenvironment in which they reside determines whether DTCs remain dormant or progress into overt metastases. We highlight the promise of liquid biopsies to inform on MRD.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 325–326
Research Highlights |
Pancreatic cancer: New biomarkers improve standard screeningNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 262
Research Highlights |
Kidney cancer: Invading immune-cell phenotypes correlate with recurrence riskNature Reviews Urology 14, 257