Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
G-quadruplex structures within the 3′ UTR of LINE-1 elements stimulate retrotransposition
Guanine-rich sequences with a tendency to form G4 structures are a hallmark of hominoid-specific L1 retrotransposons, and their stabilization increases L1 mobility, thus potentially affecting genome evolution.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 243–247
Research | | open
A somatic piRNA pathway in the Drosophila fat body ensures metabolic homeostasis and normal lifespan
The Piwi-interacting RNA (piRNA) pathway is known to suppress transposable elements in gonadal tissues. Here the authors provide evidence for a functional piRNA pathway in the somatic cells of the Drosophila fat body with roles in metabolism, immunological function and overall health.Nature Communications 7, 13856
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Transposition trendsNature 465, 528–529
News |
An eruption of mobile elements in genomes of hybrid sunflowersHeredity 104, 329–330