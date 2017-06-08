Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Structure of the MacAB–TolC ABC-type tripartite multidrug efflux pump
Cryo-electron microscopy of the tripartite MacA–MacB–TolC multidrug transporter.Nature Microbiology 2, 17070
Research | | open
Structure and function of the divalent anion/Na+ symporter from Vibrio cholerae and a humanized variant
Divalent anion/Na+ symporter (DASS) transporters move intermediates of the Krebs cycle across the cell membrane. Here the authors present the substrate-bound structures of VcINDY, a DASS from Vibrio cholerae, which provide insights into the underlying transport mechanism.Nature Communications 8, 15009
Research |
Visualizing multistep elevator-like transitions of a nucleoside transporter
Multiple crystallographic structures of a concentrative nucleoside transporter show how it uses an ‘elevator’ mechanism to move its transport domain across the membrane.Nature 545, 66–70
Research | | open
Cholesterol-mediated allosteric regulation of the mitochondrial translocator protein structure
The outer mitochondrial membrane translocator protein (TSPO) mediates several mitochondrial functions and binds cholesterol with a high affinity. Here the authors use solid-state NMR to show that cholesterol binding to TSPO results in allosteric changes that modulate TSPO oligomerization.Nature Communications 8, 14893
Research | | open
Modulation of LAT1 (SLC7A5) transporter activity and stability by membrane cholesterolScientific Reports 7, 43580
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Renal physiology: HCO3− reclamation in the renal proximal tubuleNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
Research Highlights |
Drug discovery: Uncoupling coupled transportNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Research Highlights |
Cell biology of the neuron: Adding fuel to the firingNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Research Highlights |
Kidney cancer: DA transporter a ccRCC biomarker?Nature Reviews Urology 13, 629
Research Highlights |
Adrenal function: Paradigm shift for ACTH suppressionNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 624
Research Highlights |
Renin–Angiotensin system: Prorenin receptor: no role in the RAS?Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 315