Transplantation

Definition

Transplantation is the procedure of transferring a tissue or organ from one individual to another or from one site to another within a single individual. The transplanted tissue or organ replaces damaged or absent tissue, and is functional in the recipient.

    To ensure suitability for living kidney donation, donor candidates must be thoroughly evaluated. This Review describes current approaches to the assessment of renal function, haematuria, and cardiac risk in living kidney donor candidates as well as strategies to improve efficiency in the evaluation process, focusing on additional investigations that are commonly ordered by transplant centres rather than the minimum initial screening requirements.

    • Ngan N. Lam
    • , Krista L. Lentine
    •  & Amit X. Garg
    Nature Reviews Nephrology

    Advances in genetics and genomics have transformed the field of organ transplantation. Here, the authors review the role of genetic dissimilarities between donor and recipient in transplant tolerance and rejection, and how the identification of genetic variants that predict adverse transplant outcomes can be used for personalized medicine.

    • Joshua Y. C. Yang
    •  & Minnie M. Sarwal
    Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 309–326

    Liver transplantation is the best option for patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Here, the authors summarize the outcomes of liver transplantation, novel surgical techniques to increase the pool of donor livers for transplantation and the limitations of current priority policies.

    • Gonzalo Sapisochin
    •  & Jordi Bruix
    Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 203–217

    Islet transplantation can be an effective therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes, but its widespread use is limited by the need for lifelong immunosuppression. Here, Desai and Shea discuss the emerging potential of islet cell encapsulation including new strategies, assess key challenges facing the human translation of this technology and highlight encapsulation devices that have entered the clinic.

    • Tejal Desai
    •  & Lonnie D. Shea
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 338–350

    Islet transplantation has become a realistic treatment option for a subset of patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus. This Review outlines the techniques involved in the procedure, as well as the risks, long-term outcomes and advances in the care of patients after they have received an islet transplant.

    • A. M. James Shapiro
    • , Marta Pokrywczynska
    •  & Camillo Ricordi
    Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 268–277
