Transplant immunology is the study of the immune response that occurs when an organ or tissue is moved (grafted) from one individual to another. A major problem following transplantation is that the immune system of the recipient sees the grafted tissue as ‘foreign’ and attacks and destroys it.
HLA-E-expressing pluripotent stem cells escape allogeneic responses and lysis by NK cells
Expression of the minimally polymorphic HLA-E molecule prevents NK-cell-mediated rejection of cells lacking expression of HLA-A, B and C.
Implanted biomaterials: Dissecting fibrosis
Intravital microscopy reveals how giant cells and neovascularization drive the fibrotic encapsulation of biomaterials implanted in live animals.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0016
Transplantation: Survival benefits of incompatible living donor kidney transplants
A single-centre study found that desensitization therapy permits a good success rate of kidney transplantation with an incompatible living donor. Data from 22 US centres now suggest that this technique could be employed across multiple hospitals to prolong the lives of sensitized transplant recipients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 321–323
Getting rid of PERVsNature Biotechnology 34, 46
Immune memory: Lingering human T cells
Tracking of human memory T cells infused after haematopoietic stem cell transplantation indicates that long-term persistent memory T cells originate mainly from stem cell memory T cells and are favoured by antigen rechallenge.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 73
Allogeneic transplantation for multiple myeloma: yes, no or maybe?Bone Marrow Transplantation 51, 506–507