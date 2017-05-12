Transient receptor potential channels

Definition

Transient receptor potential channels (TRP channels) are ion channels that generally transport cations such as sodium, calcium and magnesium non-selectively across the plasma membrane. TRP channels are activated by various stimuli, including small molecules such as capsaicin, tetrahydrocannabinol and menthol, or by mechanical stresses and osmotic pressure.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment