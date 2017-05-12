Transient receptor potential channels
Transient receptor potential channels (TRP channels) are ion channels that generally transport cations such as sodium, calcium and magnesium non-selectively across the plasma membrane. TRP channels are activated by various stimuli, including small molecules such as capsaicin, tetrahydrocannabinol and menthol, or by mechanical stresses and osmotic pressure.
A Gate Hinge Controls the Epithelial Calcium Channel TRPV5Scientific Reports 7, 45489
Structural basis of dual Ca2+/pH regulation of the endolysosomal TRPML1 channel
Crystal structures of the linker region of TRPML1 reveal that the luminal domain forms a tetrameric pore. Along with electrophysiology studies, this work provides insight into the mechanism of channel regulation by Ca2+ and H+.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 205–213
Arrestin-biased AT1R agonism induces acute catecholamine secretion through TRPC3 coupling
Angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R)-mediated acute catecholamine release is modulated by β-arrestin. Here the authors show that β-arrestin-1 recruits the Ca2+ channel TRPC3 and the PLCγ to the AT1R-β-arrestin complex, triggering G protein-independent calcium influx and catecholamine secretion.Nature Communications 8, 14335
Target identification: Putting the brakes on preterm labour
GLIA: Feeling the pressureNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 376
Circadian rhythms: Channels contributeNature Chemical Biology 9, 349
Synaptic plasticity: A new partnership
Activation of central TRPV1 receptors by anandamide mediates long-term depression in the hippocampus and nucleus accumbens.
Anandamide serves two masters in the brain
Two studies in this issue find that postsynaptic TRPV1 receptors affect AMPA receptor endocytosis to mediate anandamide-induced long-term depression in the hippocampus and nucleus accumbens.Nature Neuroscience 13, 1446–1448
Channels: Flies feel your pain
Evolutionary conservation of TRPA1 underlies sensation of reactive noxious chemicals from flies to humans.Nature Chemical Biology 6, 252–253