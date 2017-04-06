Transfection
Transfection is a process by which foreign DNA is transferred to host cells. It includes any method for gene delivery but is usually used in the context of non-viral methods. Transfection can result in transient or stable genetic changes to the host (transformation).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Human CD64-targeted non-viral siRNA delivery system for blood monocyte gene modulationScientific Reports 7, 42171
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bacterial Physiology: Quorum sensing controls the cost of CRISPR–Cas
This study finds that quorum sensing, which is induced at high cell density, activates CRISPR–Cas immunity in Pseudomonas aeruginosa.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 2–3
Research Highlights |
Bacterial genetics: A new class of Hfq-like sRNA chaperones?Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 546
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: ComEA pulls in DNA in Vibrio choleraeNature Reviews Microbiology 12, 154
Research Highlights |
DNA interference: Old Ago, new trickNature Chemical Biology 10, 241
Research Highlights |
Biophotonics: Single-cell transfectionNature Photonics 7, 762
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: Vibrio uptake apparatus
The first visualization and detailed characterization of the DNA-uptake apparatus that is involved in natural transformation in Vibrio cholerae.Nature Reviews Microbiology 11, 820–821