Transduction
Transduction is the conversion of an external stimulus into a neural signal and plays a crucial role in shaping behavioural responses to changes in the external environment. For example, photoreceptors in the retina transduce light energy and hair cells in the cochlea transduce sound energy into neural signals.
Latest Research and Reviews
The proteome of mouse vestibular hair bundles over developmentScientific Data 2, 150047
Adaptation in sound localization: from GABAB receptor–mediated synaptic modulation to perception
Diverse species use ineraural time differences to locate the origin of sounds in space. Here the authors show that GABAB receptor–mediated feedback onto the medial superior olive modulates the gain of auditory space coding, leading to systematic shifts in the percept of sound location.Nature Neuroscience 16, 1840–1847
Direct gating and mechanical integrity of Drosophila auditory transducers require TRPN1
The identity of the mechanosensitive channel responsible for sound transduction in the ear has remained elusive. Here the authors show, using interferometry, that the gating compliance of the fly's hearing organ is disrupted after deletion of TRPN1, identifying this channel as the sound transducer and/or its gating springs.Nature Neuroscience 15, 1198–1200