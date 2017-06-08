Research | | open
Transcriptomics
Transcriptomics is the study of the transcriptome—the complete set of RNA transcripts that are produced by the genome, under specific circumstances or in a specific cell—using high-throughput methods, such as microarray analysis. Comparison of transcriptomes allows the identification of genes that are differentially expressed in distinct cell populations, or in response to different treatments.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3023
Research |
Genome-wide characterization of mammalian promoters with distal enhancer functions
Salvatore Spicuglia and colleagues use a high-throughput reporter assay to identify a set of mammalian promoters, termed Epromoters, that display enhancer activity and have distinct genomic and epigenomic features. Through CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing experiments, they show that Epromoters are involved in long-range gene regulation in cis.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
Research Highlights |
Technique: A mosaic of enhancer function in single cellsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 328–329
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary genetics: Fantastic beasts — cephalopod RNA recodingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 329
Comments and Opinion |
Reproducible RNA-seq analysis using recount2Nature Biotechnology 35, 319–321
News |
Choosing CRISPR-based screens in cancer
Many possibilities for parsing cancer emerge when labs combine gene editing and screens. And RNAi retains its spot in the menu of options.Nature Methods 14, 343–346
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: One mouse to trap them allNature Methods 14, 340