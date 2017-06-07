Transcription factors
Transcription factors are proteins that bind to DNA to regulate gene expression via transcription: the process by which the genetic code generates mRNAs or small RNAs. Transcription factors operate by various methods, for example, by modulating the binding of RNA polymerase or by recruiting coactivator or corepressor proteins to the DNA.
Structural basis for λN-dependent processive transcription antitermination
Structural characterization sheds mechanistic insights behind λN-dependent processive antitermination.Nature Microbiology 2, 17062
The ETS family of oncogenic transcription factors in solid tumours
Initially identified more than 30 years ago, the ETS family of transcription factors has been found to take part in all steps of tumorigenesis. This Review discusses the different mechanisms of ETS activation and the oncogenic implications of this activation, as well as how to target ETS factors in cancer treatment.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 337–351
Oxidative stress, protein damage and repair in bacteria
Oxidative damage can have a devastating effect on the structure and activity of proteins, leading to cell death. This Review discusses how bacteria repair oxidized proteins and highlights the importance of these repair systems in physiology and virulence.
The Pu.1 target gene Zbtb11 regulates neutrophil development through its integrase-like HHCC zinc finger
Neutrophils are increased in response to injury and infection but how they form from a common granulocyte-macrophage progenitor is unclear. Here, the authors identify a role for the transcriptional repressor ZBTB11 in zebrafish, which is regulated by master myeloid regulators and represses TP53.Nature Communications 8, 14911
Transcription: Paused means poised
Promoter-proximal pausing of RNA polymerase II inhibits transcription reinitiation, especially in genes with lower steady-state expression levels.
Prostate cancer: Antagonizing AR: MYC affects transcription
Prostate cancer: Peptidomimetics have potentialNature Reviews Urology 14, 328
Technique: SMiLE-seq illuminates transcription factor motifsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 144–145
Chromatin: The chemical brothers: nucleosomes and transcription
A chemical approach for precisely mapping nucleosomes genome-wide provides novel insights into the regulation of transcription and splicing.
Long non-coding RNAs: Pulsating RNA motifsNature Chemical Biology 12, 889