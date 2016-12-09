Transcranial magnetic stimulation
Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a method to noninvasively stimulate neurons in the brain and induce immediate or long term changes in activity. Stimulation is mediated by electromagnetic induction of weak electric current in neurons using an electromagnetic coil over the head.
Latest Research and Reviews
Fractionation of parietal function in bistable perception probed with concurrent TMS-EEGScientific Data 3, 160065
Modulation of brain plasticity in stroke: a novel model for neurorehabilitation
Noninvasive brain stimulation (NIBS) is a promising approach for facilitating recovery of motor function after stroke, but trials assessing its efficacy have provided contradictory results. Di Pino and colleagues propose a unified 'bimodal balance–recovery model' for stroke recovery that takes into account the individual residual structural reserve and could aid tailoring of treatment for individual patients, thereby increasing the efficacy of NIBS in stroke rehabilitation.Nature Reviews Neurology 10, 597–608
Simultaneous transcranial magnetic stimulation and single-neuron recording in alert non-human primates
This Technical Report describes new methods of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in non-human primates. By combining single neuron recording with a modified TMS coil with focused stimulation in alert macaques, the authors show that this method can reduce stimulation artifact and allow investigation into the neuronal mechanisms of TMS.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1130–1136
News and Comment
Techniques: Magnetic manipulation
Fusion of ferritin with a transient receptor potential V1 (TRPV1) channel produces an ion channel that can be selectively targetted to specific neuronal populations and opened by application of a magnetic field.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 262–263
Techniques: Nanoscale neuronal activationNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 247
Motor neuron disease: Evaluation of ALS via transcranial magnetic stimulationNature Reviews Neurology 10, 485
Headache: Migraine, magnetic stimulation and cortical excitability
A new study indicates that single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation can provide substantial long-lasting pain relief in patients with migraine with aura. The findings suggest that non-pharmacological therapies could be used to successfully abort migraine attacks in patients who find that drug therapies do not adequately control migraine symptoms.Nature Reviews Neurology 6, 425–427
Neuropsychiatric disorders: Deep brain stimulation shows promise for depressionNature Reviews Neurology 8, 62