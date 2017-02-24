Toxin-induced nephropathy
Toxin-induced nephropathy is used to describe any kidney damage that is known to be caused by exposure to a nephrotoxin, usually through ingestion. A nephrotoxin can be defined as any chemical that induces damage to the kidney, and includes some antibiotics and chemotherapies.
Latest Research and Reviews
Kidney diseases associated with haematological cancers
Improved survival of patients with haematological malignancies owing to advancements in therapy emphasizes the need for heightened awareness of renal complications that can occur as a result of such malignancies or their treatment. Here, the authors examine the incidences, aetiologies, mechanisms and treatment options for a variety of renal disorders associated with haematological malignancies. As haematopoietic stem cell transplantation emerges as an important therapy for haematological malignancies, they also consider the renal complications of this procedure.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 478–490
The effects of environmental chemicals on renal function
The identification of modifiable risk factors that are associated with declining renal function is required to stem the increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease worldwide. In this Review, Howard Trachtman and colleagues discuss the impact of environmental chemicals on cardiorenal function. They highlight the ubiquity of exposure to environmental chemicals in the general public, the main sources of contamination, and the predominant adverse effects that might affect renal function.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 610–625
News and Comment
Acute kidney injury: Preventing acute kidney injury through nephrotoxin management
Nephrotoxin-induced acute kidney injury (AKI) is a considerable risk among hospitalized children. The development and use of a proactive, nephrotoxin screening system seems to have led to a significant improvement in AKI rates in one children's hospital, suggesting that such systems might have broader implications for patient care.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 511–512
Decade in review—acute kidney injury: Acute kidney injury—a decade of progress
The past decade has seen developments in several aspects of acute kidney injury (AKI), including the discovery of an array of biomarkers, assessment of the optimal dose intensity for renal replacement therapy, and the impact of fluid administration. Furthermore, AKI has emerged as an important risk factor for chronic kidney disease.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 636–637
Acute kidney injury: PLA2 and cisplatin-induced acute kidney injury
Nephrotoxicity: Effects of lithium on renal and thyroid function
Nephrotoxicity: Bicarbonate versus saline in contrast-induced AKINature Reviews Nephrology 11, 566
Acute kidney injury: Mitsugumin 53 mediates repair of the damaged proximal tubular epitheliumNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 253