Touch receptors
Touch receptors are a subtype of sensory neuron that are located in the skin and possess specialized endings that respond to mechanical stimulation. As part of the somatosensory system, touch receptors therefore transmit information regarding tactile stimuli to the central nervous system.
- Scientific Reports 7, 2500
Touch and Hearing Mediate OsseoperceptionScientific Reports 7, 45363
Piezo2 senses airway stretch and mediates lung inflation-induced apnoea
The mechanoreceptor Piezo2 is required for both the Hering–Breuer inflation reflex in adult mice and the inflation of the lungs of newborn mice.Nature 541, 176–181
Small-molecule inhibition of STOML3 oligomerization reverses pathological mechanical hypersensitivity
The authors developed small-molecule inhibitors of STOML3 oligomerization, a membrane protein that interacts with mechanosensitive ion channels, such as Piezo2. One of these molecules was effective in silencing touch receptors and reversed touch-evoked pain associated with nerve injury or diabetic neuropathy.Nature Neuroscience 20, 209–218
Mechanosensory neurons control sweet sensing in Drosophila
How different sensory modalities interact to control feeding is poorly understood. Here, authors show that in Drosophila, activation of labellar mechanosensory neurons causes inhibition of sweet-sensing gustatory receptor neurons, as a result, Drosophila prefer soft food at the expense of sweetness.Nature Communications 7, 12872
Haptic Edge Detection Through ShearScientific Reports 6, 23551
Neurodevelopmental disorders: Touching on the issue
Developmental dysfunction in peripheral somatosensory neurons causes altered responses to tactile stimuli and other behavioural deficits in mouse models of autism spectrum disorder.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 464–465
Brain–machine interfaces: Creating a sensationNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 704
Sensory systems: TLC for touch neuronsNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 68
Sensory systems: Channelling touchNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 65
A touching tale: point sensor or pattern detector?
The tactile sensors in our fingers have variable sensitivity across the skin. Does this variability harm or help the CNS in touch perception? Work now shows that this variability may provide the CNS with more information about micropositioning and stimulus orientation.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1290–1291
Sensory transduction: Merkel cells bring a delicate touch
Two studies show that epidermal Merkel cells actively influence touch-evoked activity in sensory neurons and that the transduction of sustained light touch is dependent on PIEZO2 expressed by Merkel cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 348–349