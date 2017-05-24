Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Short single-stranded DNA degradation products augment the activation of Toll-like receptor 9
DNA degradation products are frequently found in the endosome, but how they regulate the activation of Toll-like receptors is not known. Here the authors show that single-stranded DNA as short as two nucleotides can enhance the ability of longer DNA oligonucleotides to activate Toll-like receptors.Nature Communications 8, 15363
Research | | open
Src family kinases Fyn and Lyn are constitutively activated and mediate plasmacytoid dendritic cell responses
Type I interferon responses are a core immunoregulatory function of plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs). Here the authors show that SFK family members, including Lyn and Fyn, control type I interferon production in human and mouse pDCs.Nature Communications 8, 14830
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Immunometabolism: Complex metabolic responses to microbial stimuli
Different microbial stimuli lead to specific metabolic programmes in activated human monocytes.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 78–79
Research Highlights |
Glomerular disease: Role of tonsillar B cells in IgANNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 63
Research Highlights |
TLR4 in lung regenerationNature Immunology 17, 1341
News and Views |
Mitochondria provide a 'complex' solution to a bacterial problem
Adaptations in the mitochondrial electron-transport chain mediate antibacterial responses in macrophages.Nature Immunology 17, 1009–1010
Research Highlights |
Immunometabolism: Mitochondria adapt to bacteria
Macrophages adjust their mitochondrial respiratory functions in response to viable bacteria.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 464–465
Research Highlights |
Systemic sclerosis: Tenascin C perpetuates tissue fibrosisNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 375