Molecular level detection and localization of mechanical damage in collagen enabled by collagen hybridizing peptides
Collagen denaturation is thought to occur during tissue mechanical damage, but its role in damage initiation is still unclear. Here, the authors use a collagen hybridizing peptide to provide insights into the molecular mechanisms leading to collagen unfolding during tendon mechanical stretch.Nature Communications 8, 14913
Dynamics of cancerous tissue correlates with invasivenessScientific Reports 7, 43800
Atomic scale chemical tomography of human boneScientific Reports 7, 39958
News and Comment
Tissue engineering: Scalable vascularized implants
Biodegradable and perfusable scaffolds enable the fabrication of implantable, millimetre-scale cardiac and hepatic tissue models.Nature Materials 15, 597–599
PCOS: Benefits of brown adipose tissue transplantationNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 312
Microtissues: Assembled using DNA glueNature Materials 14, 1075
Tissue mechanics: Cell jam
Collective cell migration and jamming in the bronchial epithelium helps to understand the pathophysiology underlying asthma.Nature Materials 14, 970–971
Cell mechanics: Hydraulic cracking
Cracks in stretched epithelial tissue are caused by a build-up of hydraulic pressure beneath the cells when the tissue is unloaded.Nature Materials 14, 268–269
Material witness: Joint enterpriseNature Materials 13, 6